Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

