Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

VTWV stock opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $152.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

