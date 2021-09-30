Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

