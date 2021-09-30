Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 598,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.