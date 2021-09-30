Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $183.05. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,024. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $128.76 and a twelve month high of $192.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

