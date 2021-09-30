Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $646,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

