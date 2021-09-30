VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 14,358 shares.The stock last traded at $201.30 and had previously closed at $208.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

