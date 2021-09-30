VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 751,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

