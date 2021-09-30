Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 154,355 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 154,355 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises approximately 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $91,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gentherm by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gentherm by 401.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,630. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

