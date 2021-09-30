Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $64,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.73. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.34 and its 200 day moving average is $474.47. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

