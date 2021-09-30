Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 205,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,749,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.