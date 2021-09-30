Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Up 2.8%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 8,284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.