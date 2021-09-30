USDJ (USDJ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.55 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and $6.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00104700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00137664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.83 or 1.00173170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.03 or 0.06784099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.91 or 0.00773450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

