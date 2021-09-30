Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Down 3.3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.31. 11,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,817,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

