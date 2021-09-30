Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

