Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,063.50 ($53.09) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,053.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,154.40. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a market cap of £105.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

