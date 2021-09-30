Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk Sells 10,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.48 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.51 million and a P/E ratio of -608.33.

AYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

