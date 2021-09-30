UBS Group Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

