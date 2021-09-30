UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €740.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

