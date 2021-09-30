U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.25. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 698,673 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

