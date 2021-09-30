U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,675,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

