Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

