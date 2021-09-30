Twin Tree Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $51,359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CLVT stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

