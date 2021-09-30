Twin Tree Management LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 38.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Middleby by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.57. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

