Twin Tree Management LP Sells 83,824 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,824 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Under Armour by 140.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 459,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $830,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

