Twin Tree Management LP Sells 83,824 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,824 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after buying an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.