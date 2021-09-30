Twin Tree Management LP Sells 16,388 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $275.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $280.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

