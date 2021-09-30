Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

