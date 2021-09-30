Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,744 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

