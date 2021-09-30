TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 3.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.37. 1,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,841,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,155.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

