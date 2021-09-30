TurtleNetwork Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $499.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

