TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.25 ($3.09).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUI shares. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TUI traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 321.90 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.91. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

