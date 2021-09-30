Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

