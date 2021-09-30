Truvestments Capital LLC Has $680,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,348. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.