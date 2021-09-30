Truvestments Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 671,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,912,945. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

