Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $11.65 on Thursday, reaching $377.15. 43,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,812. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $258.75 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.