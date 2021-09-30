Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 12,430 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 436,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 771,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

STWD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 33,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

