Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.83. Approximately 2,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.01.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,340. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

