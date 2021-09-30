TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $192,180.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TNET opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $96.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.