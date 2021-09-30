Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

