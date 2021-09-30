Travala.com Price Reaches $2.76 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $142.57 million and $10.05 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00006336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00065098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00138926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.12 or 1.00320114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.71 or 0.06771591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00761147 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,620,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

