Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Transcat has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.