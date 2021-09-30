Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20. Traeger has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

