Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $185.45

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.45, but opened at $180.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $180.41, with a volume of 2,038 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

