Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $185.45

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.45, but opened at $180.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $180.41, with a volume of 2,038 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
