Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of TTP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

