Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of CURV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 421,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62. Torrid has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torrid (CURV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.