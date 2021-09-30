TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $239.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $211.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.24. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

