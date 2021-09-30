TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.80

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$134.80 and traded as high as C$140.14. TMX Group shares last traded at C$137.35, with a volume of 100,159 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.