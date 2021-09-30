Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 10.1%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 46,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 48,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

