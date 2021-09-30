Titan Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $288.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005264 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009007 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

